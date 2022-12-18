RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,691.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,263. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in RingCentral by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,955,000 after buying an additional 388,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in RingCentral by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,773,000 after buying an additional 808,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after buying an additional 1,478,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in RingCentral by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,206,000 after buying an additional 492,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.69. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $198.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

