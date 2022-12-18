RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.50.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
Insider Activity at RingCentral
In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,691.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,263. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral
RingCentral Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.69. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $198.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RingCentral (RNG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.