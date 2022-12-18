McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $287.48.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MCD opened at $266.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.73.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 17.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,690 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after acquiring an additional 21,967 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $911,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

