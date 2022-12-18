Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $303.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAD. Benchmark lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,618,000 after acquiring an additional 324,492 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $93,542,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $53,638,000. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after buying an additional 170,812 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 3.2 %

Lithia Motors stock opened at $212.32 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $349.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.91 by ($0.83). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 45.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

