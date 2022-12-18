Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.5 %

EPD stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 130,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

