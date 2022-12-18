Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE LSPD opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.80 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 54.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. Research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 45.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 16.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 162,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 22.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

