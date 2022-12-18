Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

ADNT opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 2.65. Adient has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $1,104,430.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,325.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $1,104,430.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,325.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $43,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,868.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,463. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Adient by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,014,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after acquiring an additional 38,077 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Adient in the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Adient by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adient by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after buying an additional 702,782 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Adient by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 48,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

