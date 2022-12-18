Comparing NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) & Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeoVolta and Solid Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solid Power $2.71 million 153.76 $18.09 million N/A N/A

Solid Power has higher revenue and earnings than NeoVolta.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A Solid Power 392.40% 6.09% 5.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares NeoVolta and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NeoVolta and Solid Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 Solid Power 0 5 2 0 2.29

NeoVolta currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. Solid Power has a consensus target price of $6.80, indicating a potential upside of 186.92%. Given Solid Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than NeoVolta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Solid Power beats NeoVolta on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

