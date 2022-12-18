Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASUR. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Asure Software to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Asure Software to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Asure Software Stock Performance

ASUR opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $177.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $9.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 20.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 62,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 880,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 40,787 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 86,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Stories

