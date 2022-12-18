Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRZE. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Braze to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.64.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -15.79. Braze has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

In other Braze news, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 925 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $32,301.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,036,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,181,450.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Braze news, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 925 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $32,301.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,036,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,181,450.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 15,053 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $528,661.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 489,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,202,373.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 264,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,058,877 and have sold 63,062 shares valued at $2,067,882. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.