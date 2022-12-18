Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BPOP. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $63.34 on Thursday. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.11.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $3.17. Popular had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Popular will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 16.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,856,000 after purchasing an additional 816,384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Popular by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,086,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,026,000 after buying an additional 42,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Popular by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,787,000 after buying an additional 262,172 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after buying an additional 883,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Popular by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 901,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after buying an additional 334,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

