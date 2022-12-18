Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Information Services Group Price Performance

Information Services Group stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

About Information Services Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 170,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 113,632 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 91,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.