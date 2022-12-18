StockNews.com Upgrades Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CVGI. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $6.73 on Thursday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $251.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 1.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.