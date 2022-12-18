Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $196.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 71,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.