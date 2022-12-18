STERIS (NYSE:STE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.40.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $183.03 on Thursday. STERIS has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.07 and a 200 day moving average of $193.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,663.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. STERIS’s payout ratio is -1,708.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in STERIS by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in STERIS by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in STERIS by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in STERIS by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in STERIS by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.