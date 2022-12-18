STERIS (NYSE:STE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.40.
STERIS Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of STERIS stock opened at $183.03 on Thursday. STERIS has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.07 and a 200 day moving average of $193.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,663.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.
STERIS Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. STERIS’s payout ratio is -1,708.94%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in STERIS by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in STERIS by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in STERIS by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in STERIS by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in STERIS by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
