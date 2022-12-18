Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.85.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $90.55.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,498,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,078,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,459,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468. Corporate insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,600 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,412 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,748,000 after purchasing an additional 779,704 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,520,000 after purchasing an additional 680,624 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

