North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance
NRT opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.09.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.70%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 161.75%.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile
North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.
