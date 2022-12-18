North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NRT opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.09.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.70%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 161.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 973.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

