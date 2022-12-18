CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.27.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $131.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $180.01.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
