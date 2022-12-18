Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target to £130

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £120 ($147.22) to £130 ($159.49) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a c rating to an a rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut AstraZeneca from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 118 ($1.45) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9,343.11.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $210.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.26. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

