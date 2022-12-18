Truist Financial Cuts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $146.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cfra raised shares of EOG Resources from a market weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.73.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $125.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.78.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,089,000 after buying an additional 503,003 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,528 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in EOG Resources by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 18,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

