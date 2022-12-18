GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GH Research Trading Down 1.0 %

GH Research stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.05 million, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. GH Research has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $26.53.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts predict that GH Research will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GH Research Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHRS. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GH Research by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,573 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,333,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,731,000 after purchasing an additional 147,581 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

