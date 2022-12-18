GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GH Research Trading Down 1.0 %
GH Research stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.05 million, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. GH Research has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $26.53.
GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts predict that GH Research will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GH Research Company Profile
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
