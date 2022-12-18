Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Raised to $19.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.17.
Shares of FLNC opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.51. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $36.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38.
Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.
