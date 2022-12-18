Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $385.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,095 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,971 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

