Analysts Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Target Price at $58.67

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.69.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

EQT Stock Down 2.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15. EQT has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

