Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Insider Activity at Leslie’s

In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,776,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,498,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 113.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 275.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.