Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.22.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
Insider Activity at Leslie’s
In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,776,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,498,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Leslie’s Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LESL opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40.
Leslie’s Company Profile
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.
