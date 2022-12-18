Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Trading lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at $493,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,739.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,125. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 131.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.89 million. On average, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

