Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Bunge Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $96.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. Bunge has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bunge

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 180.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

