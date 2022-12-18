Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives $757.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $757.50.

PANDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pandora A/S from 440.00 to 460.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Pandora A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

