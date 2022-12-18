Analysts Set National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Target Price at $1,120.00

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,120.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($15.03) to GBX 1,150 ($14.11) in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. National Grid has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $80.20.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $36,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

