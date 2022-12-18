Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:CVE opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.30. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $13.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 347.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70,741 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Further Reading

