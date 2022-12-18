Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Head to Head Review

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -541.57% -112.63% Autolus Therapeutics -6,551.06% -68.14% -48.56%

Risk and Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

15.0% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Autolus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$66.73 million ($19.20) -0.13 Autolus Therapeutics $2.33 million 68.84 -$142.10 million ($1.85) -0.95

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Autolus Therapeutics. Autolus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Autolus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $1.83, suggesting a potential downside of 26.08%. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 449.24%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company also develops various preclinical programs for the treatment of alport syndrome, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, junctional epidermolysis bullosa, and familial adenomatous polyposis, as well as various earlier discovery stage programs in oncology. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma. It also focuses on developing AUTO5, a hematological product candidate, which is in preclinical development. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

