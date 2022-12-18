Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several research firms have commented on R. Stephens upped their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Ryder System Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.04. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at $21,677,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,550.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,161 shares of company stock worth $11,307,758 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth $54,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 818.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth $75,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

