CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $30.01 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Insider Activity

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.