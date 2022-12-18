Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 2309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Specifically, insider Derek Harmer sold 40,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,446.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 35,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $288,491.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,315,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,078.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,446.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Accel Entertainment Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $266.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.83 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 43.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

