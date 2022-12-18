Citigroup Raises Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $33.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.36. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Chemours has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chemours will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after purchasing an additional 932,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chemours by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chemours by 9.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,935,000 after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 23.0% in the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,141,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,424,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.