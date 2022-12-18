Morgan Stanley Boosts Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $31.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Chegg from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.55.

Chegg Price Performance

NYSE:CHGG opened at $27.72 on Thursday. Chegg has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Chegg

In other news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,923,000 after purchasing an additional 179,401 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,305,000 after purchasing an additional 615,280 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,628,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 60.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,256,000 after acquiring an additional 979,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 1,062.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

