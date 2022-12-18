StockNews.com Upgrades Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

CL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.2 %

CL opened at $77.76 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.73.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

