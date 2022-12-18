Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Lowered to $90.00 at UBS Group

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.13.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $80.50 on Thursday. Crown has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average of $88.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 328,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Crown by 1,040.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 71,193 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Crown by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Crown by 689.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 51,679 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 326.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

