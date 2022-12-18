Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.85.

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27. Celanese has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

