China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Price Performance

CGA stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 51.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of China Green Agriculture worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.