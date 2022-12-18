China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
CGA stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 51.35%.
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.
