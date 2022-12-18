BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

BKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.29.

BankUnited Stock Down 0.3 %

BKU stock opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.19.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $258.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.05 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,502.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 292,991 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 33,040 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,742,000 after acquiring an additional 297,652 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,681,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,390,000 after acquiring an additional 39,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

