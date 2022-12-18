Analysts Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) PT at $81.69

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.69.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Welltower by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,629,000 after buying an additional 9,695,218 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,775,000 after buying an additional 6,010,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after buying an additional 2,912,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,849,000 after buying an additional 2,554,309 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,843,000 after buying an additional 1,485,253 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower Dividend Announcement

NYSE:WELL opened at $64.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.83, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 530.45%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

