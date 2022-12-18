Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Masimo from $149.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MASI opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. Masimo has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $299.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.66 and a 200-day moving average of $140.35.

Insider Activity

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.96 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,074.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Masimo by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at $711,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.