Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $69.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after buying an additional 9,941,674 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,482,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,965,000 after buying an additional 3,701,376 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,953,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,438,000 after buying an additional 2,964,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

