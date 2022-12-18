Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In other Enerflex news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.78 per share, with a total value of C$77,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$398,725.

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$8.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.79. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$4.99 and a 12-month high of C$9.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.98%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

