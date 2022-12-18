Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.88.

HOG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG stock opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,865,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,684,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,855,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,368,000 after purchasing an additional 320,390 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,758,000. Finally, H Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,440,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Further Reading

