T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.20.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $110.52 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $200.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

