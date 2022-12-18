Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $1,595,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $184,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 335,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,463,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CHD opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.