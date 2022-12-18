TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TASK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on TaskUs to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in TaskUs by 20.1% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TaskUs by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs Stock Up 1.0 %

About TaskUs

Shares of TASK opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. TaskUs has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $56.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

