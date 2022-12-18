Analysts Set Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Target Price at $89.80

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.80.

Several analysts recently commented on LPI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.54. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.43 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $740,513. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 128.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

