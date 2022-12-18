Reviewing Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abcam and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abcam $401.06 million 8.88 $5.92 million N/A N/A Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$125.60 million ($2.64) -0.56

Abcam has higher revenue and earnings than Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abcam 0 2 1 0 2.33 Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Abcam and Black Diamond Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Abcam currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.78%. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.27%. Given Black Diamond Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Diamond Therapeutics is more favorable than Abcam.

Volatility & Risk

Abcam has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Abcam shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Abcam shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Abcam and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abcam N/A N/A N/A Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -58.68% -45.35%

Summary

Abcam beats Black Diamond Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools. The company serves scientists and researchers in academic institutions and research institutes, as well as in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Japan, and rest of the Asia Pacific. The company sells its products online. Abcam plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations. The company is also developing BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of EGFR mutations, including canonical, intrinsic resistance, and acquired resistance mutations; and BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of oncogenic BRAF class I, II and III alterations. It has a strategic partnership with OpenEye Scientific Software, Inc. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

